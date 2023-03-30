SEGi’s Game On Expo returns bigger and better

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated SEGi University & Colleges Game On Expo returns for its second year with an even more exciting line-up of activities and competitions.



(Standing, 8th from right): Stella Lau, Managing Director of SEGi University & Colleges, with SEGi’s Partners who are participating at the 2nd edition of Game On Expo, to be held on 29 & 30 April 2023 at Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya.

The two-day event will be held on 29 and 30 April 2023, from 10am to 10pm at Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya. The event features the Youth eSports Challenge, where participants battled it out in the popular games Honor of Kings (Wang Zhe Rong Yao) and PUBG Mobile to win amazing prizes. There’s also Cosplay & Lookalike Challenge, Dance Challenge, and Lucky Draws, with prizes worth RM40,000.

During the two-day event also, Partners of SEGi such as Marshall, SONY, Neutrovis, realme and DE Entertainment will be showcasing their latest technologies and innovations in their respective booths.

“SEGi recognises that the youth of today are a generation of learners who thrive in the world of gaming. With this in mind, we proudly present the Game On Expo, a platform that employs eSports as a revolutionary approach to education.”

“Through the power of eSports, students can harness a range of social and cognitive benefits, from honing hand-eye coordination and improving attention and visual acuity, to fostering problem-solving skills, strategic planning, and teamwork coordination. By engaging in eSports, students can also cultivate self-confidence and build meaningful connections with peers.

“At SEGi, we strive to stay ahead of the curve and embrace the latest trends and innovations. We even set up eSports labs across all our campuses for students to spend their free-time, to empower our students with a cutting-edge, impactful and meaningful learning experience that will help them achieve their full potential,” said SEGi University & Colleges Outreach & Partnership director Edward Low, at a press conference held at Petaling Jaya.

Game On Expo’s main organisers are SEGi University & Colleges, Paradigm Mall, realme, and co-organisers include AlphaGo Motorrad, Celsius, Dadi Cinema, DE Entertainment, Magnus Games Studio, Neutrovis, Penang Youth Development Corporation, Sony Malaysia, Spectruck, and TT Racing. At the same time, the sponsors for the event include Dutch Lady, Hype, Love 18, Marshall and UNC Entertainment. As for the official media partner is Zing Gadget.

At the press conference, SEGi and realme also announced the realme scholarship programme which is worth RM150,000. It will be awarded to 20 students across five SEGi campuses. This programme aims to produce industry-relevant graduates to meet the demands of the professionals. The realme scholarship programme is part of the company’s vision to empower the youth, to provide support and opportunity to youth today to show off their talent. At the same time, SEGi also announced the partnership with Miss Universe Malaysia to run the pageant here in SEGi.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate gaming experience! Get all the latest updates by visiting the Game On Expo 2023 Facebook event page or checking out https://bit.ly/3lvFJGi

Join the gaming community and level up your experience at Game On Expo 2023! See you there!