Seized food items from China tested positive for ASF–BOC

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday discovered that the seized food items imported from Guangzhou, China last December 2019 were positive for African swine fever (ASF).

In a statement, the BOC said the container was consigned to Dynamic M International Trading Inc. The container, which arrived at Manila North Harbor last Dec. 11, 2019, consists of dumplings, pork chicken balls and roast chicken wings.

After further examination and laboratory exams from the Veterinary Quarantine Services, BOC discovered that the pork-celery dumplings were positive of the ASF.

BOC-Manila International Container Port (MICP) already tasked an interagency team for the immediate disposal of the meat products inside the shipment.

“We remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of the public from dangerous goods. Since the threat of the ASF was raised by the Department of Agriculture, Customs has always been proactive in preventing the entry of pork products in the country,” MICP District Collector Guillermo Pedro A. Francia IV said.

Customs said the shipment violated Sections 1400, 1113 and 117 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Republic Act 3720 or Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and Republic Act 10845 or Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.

Edited by JPV

