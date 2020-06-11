Sekaya harnesses science to optimize natural ingredients

Sekaya offers products that are scientifically studied and meticulously processed within pharmaceutical-grade facilities to ensure the safety and purity of each.

FOR Filipino plant-based brand Sekaya, produced by Unilab’s natural products company Synnovate Pharma Corporation, the way to create best-in-class natural products is through the convergence of nature and science.

The brand hosted the Sekaya Prescribing Nature Virtual Conference: Revealing the Science behind Nature in Promoting Overall Well-being, featuring two respected names in the medical and wellness fields.

In his talk, The Science of Natural Products, Oyie Balburias, M.D., FPCP, IFMCP, General Internal Medicine and IFM Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner noted that not all natural products in the market are backed by science.

Rolando “Oyie” Balburias, MD, FPCP, IFMCP, General Internal Medicine and IFM Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner and one of the country’s pioneering doctors for functional medicine, conducted a talk on The Science of Natural Products, discussing the importance of applying science in the development of natural health solutions.

Second speaker Deanna Minich, PhD, FACN, CNS and IFMCP, recommends a “Rainbow Diet” which entails eating different colored fruits and vegetables.

Internationally-recognized teacher, author, scientist, speaker and artist Deanna Minich, PhD, FACN, CNS and IFMCP followed with a talk on why Healthy Food is Happy Food. She underlined the connection between eating natural foods and one’s mental and physical wellness. Instead of consuming much-loved brown, yellow, and red foods.

Known for its Sekaya Botanic Infusions, a curated line of medicinal, loose leaf botanic infusions for specific health conditions, the company is set to introduce more natural solutions of the same caliber. Sekaya Raw Actives are powdered green superfood, plant proteins and energy optimizers, aimed toward athletes and active individuals, who want to up their game and improve their performance naturally. Sekaya Botanicare is a line of premium natural skin care products that is aimed to keep even the most sensitive skin healthy and smooth all over.

Aside from these three product lines, Sekaya will also be coming up with natural solutions that will highlight Philippine herbs.