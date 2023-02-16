Select Property launches landmark development in Manchester’s iconic Northern Quarter

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Select Property, a leading property developer, operator and investment specialist, has launched One Port Street – a landmark residential destination in the heart of Manchester’s vibrant Northern Quarter.

With construction due to begin in early 2023, the development process will create at least 59 jobs and bring an estimated £28.07 million of economic impact to the city by the point of completion. The construction process will also provide the opportunity for new training and apprenticeship opportunities for local people.

Comprising 477 premium one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, it will be the first development in Select Property’s flagship residential brand the ‘Prestige Collection’, which centres around high-quality amenities, cutting-edge architecture, and a first-class resident experience.

Located in Manchester’s world-class creative district, the Northern Quarter, was recently named by TimeOut as one of the ‘World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods 2022’. It also neighbours the popular area of Ancoats – named ‘Foodie Neighbourhood of the Year 2022’ – and is just a short walk to Manchester Piccadilly railway station and the popular Arndale shopping centre.



Adam Price, CEO of Select Property, said: “Launching One Port Street – and our Prestige Collection – marks the culmination of decades of experience across the UK’s residential market, creating compelling places to live. One Port Street harnesses that knowledge to create the ultimate residential offer, and there is no better city to do it than Manchester.

“Once complete, the site will create an inviting neighbourhood with more green, public spaces and incorporating sustainability measures that will have a lasting positive impact on Manchester and its people for years to come.”

Great care has been taken to ensure that One Port Street becomes a green gateway to the city with significant planting to create over 22,000 sq ft of public green space helping to create a better connection to the Northern Quarter, Ancoats and Piccadilly, as well as promoting greener travel with EV charging points and cycle storage.

Designed by renowned architecture firm, SimpsonHaugh, the 33-storey One Port Street gives a nod to Manchester’s industrial history with the interior design taking inspiration from warehouse and loft conversions without the compromise on layout. The design will blend elegant style with urban renewal and embrace raw architectural elements including wood, metal, stone and fire.

The grand reception area will be reminiscent of a boutique hotel, centred around a 360° firepit with concierge service, ensuring a warm welcome for all. There will also be a 2,000 sq ft private swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym. With a focus on resident wellbeing, the new destination will also provide two outdoor spaces – a ground floor urban garden and Paganini’s – a rooftop garden terrace overlooking the city centre.

Continuing the luxury experience, One Port Street will feature a seventh-floor resident lounge, innovative co-working spaces, and private dining areas. One Port Street has been designed with the principles of an exclusive private members’ club, creating an environment that gives the resident the choice to socialise or enjoy some time alone.

