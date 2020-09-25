“Selena Gomez on showing her kidney transplant scar: ‘I feel confident in who I am'”

Selena Gomez remarked that she feels more confident about her health journey as she showed a scar which was a result of her kidney transplant back in 2017 on social media.

The American pop star became candid about what she went through on Instagram on Friday, September 25 (PH time).

She posted, “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up.”

Selena remarked that she has fully embraced her journey and is proud of who she is today.

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that,” she said.

In the photo, the “Rare” singer was wearing swimwear from her friend Theresa Marie Mingus’ brand. Selena went on congratulating her friend for her successful venture.

“Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful,” she stated.

WATCH: BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s ‘Ice Cream’ music video is here

In September 2017, Selena revealed via Instagram that she had a kidney transplant due to complications from Lupus.

Her best friend Francia Raisa became her kidney donor.