Selling Cirtek’s preferred shares

JERRY Liu is the chairman the nine-man board of Cirtek Holding Philippines Corp. (TECH). He sold 15 million Cirtek preferred shares at P1.82 each, which, according to a “statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities”. After the sale, he still indirectly owned 105,203,313 shares, which was not clear if they were preferred shares or common shares. He also sold 5 million TECHW shares at P1.87 each on Aug. 23, 2021.

In its “notice of special meeting of the stockholders”, TECH informed its shareholders that Cirtek will meet them on Oct. 01, 2021, which is a Friday, at 10:30 in the morning. To be voted in said meeting are 668,505,825 common shares; 700 million preferred A shares; 70 million preferred B1 shares; 67 million preferred B2-A series; and 20 million preferred B2-B shares. These total 1,525,505,825 voting shares.

Cirtek, according to a general information sheet (GIS) for 2021, which the Securities and Exchange Commission received on Aug. 12, 2021, had 1.49 billion common and preferred shares as authorized capital stock (ACS). Both common and preferred shares carry par value of P1.

In the same GIS, Cirtek divided its ACS into 406,767,086 common shares of which 284,806,287 common shares are held by the public; 700 million preferred A shares; 70 million preferred B1 shares; 66,620,800 preferred B2 shares; and 20 million preferred B2-B shares of which the company’s preferred shares alone total 857 million.

Cirtek had 12,259,266 common shares, which the GIS are publicly held; publicly traded 37,000 common shares, which the GIS said is held and owned by public; and 379,200 preferred B2-A shares, which are owned by the public. Of Cirtek’s 1,263,387,886 common and preferred shares, which the company said are owned by foreigners, 406,767,086 are common shares and the rest – for classes – were preferred shares: 700 million preferred A shares; 70 million preferred B1 shares; 66,620,800 preferred B2-A shares; and 20 million preferred B2-B shares.

Cirtek, according the its GIS, named Camerton Inc. as the No. 1 stockholder in the list of shareholders. It held 121,960,791 common shares; 700 million preferred A shares; 70 million preferred B1 shares; and 20 million preferred B2-B shares. Again, as the No. 1 stockholder, Camerton-held preferred shares totaled 790 million preferred shares was equivalent to 92.22283 percent of 856,620,800 preferred shares.

According to TECH’s GIS, Camerton, a Filipino corporation, held 700 million preferred A shares, which is 100 percent of issuance of preferred shares. Aside from PCD Nominee Corp. at No. 2 and No. 3, as holder of common and preferred shares for Filipinos (No. 2) and common and preferred shares for aliens (No. 3), Beant Singh Grewal was the company’s No. 4 stockholder, with 37,000 common shares; and at No. 5 was Anna Loraine M. Mendoza, with 17,500 common shares.



Incidentally, Cirtek, the GIS said, paid the nine-person board P52 million in 2020, which means a director P5,777,777.80.

Cirtek said in a filing dated Aug. 27, 2021 a disclosure that resulted that “the board of directors of TECH in its special meeting the registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of 70 million preferred B-2 subseries C and D shares.” The disclosure was filed in its behalf by Emelita Cruzada, the company’s chief compliance officer, which, according to the company in its board meeting, “the creation of subseries of the subseries of the preferred B denominated as TCB2, or the preferred B-2 subseries B-2 as preferred B-2.

According to the bourse, Cirtek has two subsidiaries/affiliates, which are Cirtek Advanced Technologies and Solutions Inc. and Cirtek Electric Corp.

Finally, Cirtek has stock right offering with bonus detachable warrants. In its filing, it filed on July 30, 2021 amending it as amending 5, its board of directors and stockholders approved on Sept. 28, 2020 and Nov. 27 2020, respectively, approved the following: 1) the approval to offer to all eligible stockholders of record the corporation, as of the date to be set by its management on accordance with existing law and regulations (the record date), rights to subscribe (the rights offer) to the common shares of the corporation (rights shares) with a bonus detachable warrants to each rights share (the bonus detachable warrant) subject to: the approval of the increase in the corporation’s authorized capital stock; the registration or exemption requirements, whichever may be applicable, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the listing requirements of the Philippine Stock Exchange.”

Will Cirtek share both common and preferred stocks with the public? Just asking.

