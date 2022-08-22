Seminar for Strategies of Entering GBA Market – Qianhai, Witnessing 1st Anniversary of the Qianhai Planimage-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 August 2022 – To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, Qianhai has recently introduced nine supportive measures for Hong Kong. Qianhai will also celebrate the first anniversary of the Plan for Comprehensive Deepening Reform and Opening Up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone (Qianhai Plan). To keep Hong Kong SMEs abreast of the latest policies and talent services in Qianhai Zone, Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association (HKSME) and the Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) jointly organized a hybrid seminar entitled “Strategies for Entering GBA Market – Qianhai” with Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited. Co-organizers include Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD) and Qianhai International Talent Hub. The seminar began with welcoming remarks from Ms Titania Woo, Executive Director of HKMA, Professor Witman Hung, JP, Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, The Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, and Mr Andrew Kwok Chi Wah, President of HKSME. Guest speakers included Mr Ip Yuk Kin, Head of BUD of Hong Kong Productivity Council, Ms Yvonne Wong, General Manager of Qianhai International Liaison Services Limited, Andy Chen, Business Development Division (FTZ Affairs Division) Principal Staff of the Authority of Qianhai, Liz Li, Talent Activities Development Manager of Shenzhen Qianhai International Talent Service Center Co., Ltd., and Sean You, General Manager of Kings (Shenzhen) International Limited.

Group photo of representatives of joint organizers and guest speakers of the Seminar for Strategies of Entering GBA Market – Qianhai

Professor Hung remarked, “since the announcement of the Qianhai Plan, Qianhai introduce new policies and measures to benefit Hong Kong continuously. The policies push Hong Kong-Shenzhen collaboration to a new level. The Qianhai e-Services Hong Kong-Macau Station in Hong Kong has also officially launched to facilitate Hong Kong companies or individuals to get Shenzhen Qianhai business licenses in Hong Kong. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Hong Kong SAR, Qianhai has recently introduced nine Hong Kong-related facilitation measures. Furthermore, the pilot policy for supporting science and technology innovation has been recently announced, and the Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Centre was just opened to assist Hong Kong enterprises to develop in Qianhai.” Prof. Hung supplemented that application deadline for the Qianhai-Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has been extended to 26 August 2022. Young people who wish to start their business in Qianhai should grasp the final chance to join the competition and share the cash prize of RMB 7 million together.

Hong Kong Entrepreneur in Qianhai, Mr. Sean You said, “There are tremendous opportunities for Hong Kong people to start their businesses in Qianhai. There is a vast market potential and policy dividends in the Greater Bay Area. We can have a wide range of industries and good atmosphere for entrepreneurs and research and development. The complete supply chain and industrial chain, and low business set up costs makes GBA attractive. Young business owners may face challenges due to different political and economic systems in mainland. They may face uncertainties in global markets and policies, difficulties in fund raising and talents recruitment, and competitive markets at the same time.” Sean added that being an entrepreneur is like joining a marathon. We need the facilitation from markets, supportive measures and talents support.

The seminar attracted more than 200 participants online and offline. The organizer received overwhelmed responses about the Qianhai policies and the Qianhai e-Services Hong Kong-Macau Station services.

