Sen. Dela Rosa files CoC for president

IN an unexpected turn of events, Senator Ronaldo “Bato” dela Rosa filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Monday for president under the administration party's Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng bayan (PDP-Laban) Cusi-wing.

Dela Rosa was the first chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the Duterte administration.

Following his mandatory retirement from the PNP, Dela Rosa was again appointed by the President as head of the Bureau of Correction (BuCor).

Dela Rosa won as senator, together with his vice presidential running mate Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in the 2019 midterm elections.

Both Dela Rosa and Go would remain as senators even if they won't emerge victorious in the 2022 polls. Their six-year term as senators would end in 2025.

Speculations are ripe that Dela Rosa would eventually withdraw his candidacy for another candidate.

In the event that Dela Rosa withdraws, his replacement candidate should also be a member of the PDP-Laban as provided for by Commission on Election (Comelec) rules.

Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte-Carpio is one of the possible replacements of Dela Rosa but the problem is she is not a member of the PDP-Laban.

The intra-party dispute between the PDP-Laban Cusi wing and the PDP-Laban Pacquiao-wing has yet to be resolved by the Comelec. The matter is now with the Comelec en banc. Pacquiao is Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, who has filed his CoC for president.

The PDP-Laban could swear in Duterte-Carpio even at the last moment of the filing of substitution.

Under the rules, substitution can only be made by persons in the same party and “the person to be substituted has to withdraw and there has to be a new CONA or certification of nomination and acceptance by the person to be substituted.”