Sen. Gatchalian drops plan to run for VP, files CoC for reelection

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian has abandoned his plan to run for vice president in the upcoming 2022 national and local elections following the decision by presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio not to run for president.

Gatchalian, who filed on Friday his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for senator, said on Friday that he was really bent on running for vice president if Duterte-Carpio had opted to seek the presidency instead of reelection for her third and last term as Davao City mayor.

“Sa aming huling pangungusap, sinabi niya sa akin na ang kanyang direksyon ay mag re-elect na mayor ng (As per our last conversation she told me that her direction is for reelection as mayor of) Davao City,” said Gatchalian.

The senator said that he respects the decision of Duterte-Carpio, knowing that she still has a lot of things to do for Davao City.

With the development, Gatchalian said his plan to seek the highest post is off the table.

“So sa pagtatapos ng aming pangungusap, tayo po ay nagdesisyon na mag (at the end of our conversation, we decided to) file for reelection for the Senate,” he added.

Gatchalian also pointed out that he has also made it known in past interviews that he would only run for vice president if Duterte-Carpio and “tayo ang mapipili (us will be chosen).”