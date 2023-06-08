Sen. Mark Villar: 97 high-impact projects can be financed through Mahalika Investment Fund

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Mark Villar, principal author and sponsor of the Maharlika Investment Fund bill said that there about 97 high-impact projects that the MIF could finance once approved by the President.

“Sa totoo lang po madaming high-impact infrastructure projects na pwede ma-finance through the Maharlika Fund. According to the economic team, there’s about 97 projects” Villar said

The 97 projects are comprised of 72 national PPP projects and 25 local PPP projects. Aside from this, there are also 190 infrastructure projects in the pipeline under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Build Better More Program.

“Maraming nagtatanong paano nga ba tayo kikita kapag nagpagawa tayo ng kalsada? Simple lang po, kapag private ang nagtayo ng project para sa public utilities for example toll roads. Paano kumikita ang gobyerno? Through tax lang. As of now, walang vehicle ang gobyerno para gumawa ng pera kung hindi thru tax. Kapag naibigay na natin ang proyekto na kailangan ng bansa, lahat ng returns nito babalik sa gobyerno. Mapapa-ikot natin ang pera.” Villar explained

Villar was the former DPWH Secretary who steered the country to its golden age of infrastructure.

“Also when we say infrastructure po, let’s not limit ourselves to roads and bridges. May ibang infra sa list na related to agriculture, air and sea transportation, internet, health, and tourism sectors, which makes the MIF very encompassing” Villar pointed out.

