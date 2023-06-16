Trending Now

Sen. Mark Villar commends Philippine economic team

Sen. Mark Villar commends Philippine economic team

Sen. Mark Villar (third from left) joins the economic team at the Philippine Economic Briefing on June 15, 2023, in Singapore.

Sen. Mark Villar (third from left) joins the economic team at the Philippine Economic Briefing on June 15, 2023, in Singapore. (Photo from his office)

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Mark Villar commended the Philippine economic team on Thursday during the second Philippine Economic Briefing of the year at The Fullerton Hotel in Singapore.

“I want to express my admiration for the tireless dedication and vision of the economic team, which has played a pivotal role in charting a path towards inclusive growth. The Philippine economic team has consistently demonstrated their commitment to driving economic growth and creating opportunities for all Filipinos,” Villar, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, said, according to a statement from his office.

Villar, an advocate of economic progress and sustainable development, noted how the team had “made significant strides in fostering a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors.”

“I will support the initiatives undertaken by our economic team, we will champion policies and strategies that drive economic progress, attract investments, create employment opportunities, and improve the quality of life for all Filipinos,” he said.

The PEB is a platform for the economic team to brief international business and financial communities on the latest developments concerning the country’s economic performance, investment opportunities, and the administration’s development plan.

