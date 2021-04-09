Sen. Revilla former aide dies—BuCor

RICHARD Cambe, a former aide of Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., died of a stroke inside his cell, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said on Friday.

BuCor spokesman Gabriel Chaclag said Cambe’s next of kin has been informed and “they requested that their privacy be respected”.

“So we can only confirm that he died of stroke,” said Chaclag in a text message to reporters.

Cambe was brought to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa on Thursday but was declared dead at about 6 p.m.

He added that there were no signs of foul play.

The Sandiganbayan has convicted Cambe of plunder in 2018, along with Janet Napoles in relation to the illegal disbursement of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), while co-accused Sen. Revilla was acquitted.