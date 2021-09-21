Senate arrests Pharmally exec after being cited in contempt

THE Senate on Tuesday arrested Linconn Ong, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. director, after he was cited in contempt for not allegedly cooperating with the investigation on overpriced medical supplies.

During the previous Senate hearings, Ong and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang were cited in contempt for being “evasive” in answering the senators’ queries. Yang, who is in Davao City, has yet to be arrested.

Ong was attending the Blue Ribbon virtual hearing when the officers from the Senate Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) arrived at his house and took him.

Meanwhile, Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee conducting the inquiry, has accused President Rodrigo Duterte of being a bully and warned him that the Filipino people “can fight back” against bullies.

The senator made the remark at the start of the eighth Senate inquiry into the use of the Commission on Audit (CoA) report on the apparent deficiencies in the use of the Department of Health’s (DoH’s) P67 billion pandemic response fund.

“Mr. Chairman…nagpa-pack up po ako ng gamit ide-detain na po ako ng Senado (I’m packing my things [because] the Senate is going to detain me),” Ong told Gordon. He was detained in the Senate building in Pasay City.

“Mr. Chairman, Mr. Linconn Ong is with the OSAA already. He is already on the way here to the Senate,” Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd later told Gordon.



Ong was supposed to be arrested earlier but it was deferred and was allowed to stay in his residence after he was tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Duterte had asked Gordon to answer allegations that he had parked P88 million “pork barrel” funds to the Philippine Red Cross. He also pressed the Commission on Audit (CoA) to scrutinize donations to PRC.

Gordon deplored that Duterte opted to defend some Chinese personalities being linked to the alleged overpriced purchase by the government of face masks, face shields, and personal protective equipment from Pharmally.

“Again, Atty. Duterte is lawyering for his people–the Chinese. Start lawyering for the Filipino people. Do your job,” said the chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee.

He lamented that instead of reporting to the people about the pandemic, Duterte “spent the time of this government, the national television to lambast the Senate.”

“Hindi ako takot (I’m not afraid [of you]), Mr. President. You’re a bully. And I’m sorry, Mr. President, but the Filipino people can fight back against bullies. Filipinos can have a revolution against bullies,” Gordon stressed.