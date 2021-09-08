Senate commends Filipino Olympians

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go co-sponsored a resolution commending Filipino athletes who participated at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan for their historic performance where the country finished with four medals, its best-ever tally since it joined the global sports competition in 1924.

In its manifestation before the medalists who were physically present at the Senate Session on Monday, Go underlined the power of sports in bringing a nation together and thanked the athletes for encouraging and inspiring millions of Filipinos with a message of hope during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He has filed and co-sponsored various resolutions commending the athletes.

“I extend my warmest felicitations and utmost support to our Filipino athletes who participated and exemplified admirable dedication and perseverance in different sporting categories during the Tokyo Olympics. I also would like to place into the record that this will serve as one of the greatest moments in Philippine sports history,” said Go, chairman of the Senate committee on sports.

“Indeed, the accolades and accomplishments of our countrymen have served as a source of encouragement and inspiration, and even unified the nation. This goes to show that despite the challenges we are facing, and the humbling experience this pandemic has brought upon each of us, we (can) continue to strive harder and soar to greater heights,” he said.

The Senator personally congratulated the medalists who were each awarded the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence, a newly-created award which seeks to “recognize, honor, and commend outstanding Filipinos for their exemplary service, outstanding achievements, and invaluable contributions to nation-building”.

The athletes were Eumir Marcial, who bagged the bronze medal in the men’s middleweight boxing division; Carlo Paalam, who won a silver medal in the men’s flyweight boxing division; Nesthy Petecio, who garnered a silver medal in the women’s featherweight division; and Hidilyn Diaz who set a record in the women’s weightlifting 55kg event and made history by winning the country’s first gold medal at the Olympics.



They are also set to receive cash incentives amounting to P1 million for Diaz; P500,000 each for Petecio and Paalam; and P400,000 for Marcial.

The senators had each pitched in P100,000, according to Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Go also highlighted that the medalists all hail from different regions in Mindanao-Zamboanga City, Bukidnon and Davao del Sur-and recognized the pride of Mindanaoans not only in bringing prestige and glory to the country but also in nation building.

He commended the other Olympians for their spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship, namely Elreen Ann Ando (weightlifting); Bryan Kurt Barbosa (taekwondo); Margielyn Didal (skateboarding); Luke Gebbie (swimming); Kristina Marie Knott and Ernest John Obiena (athletics); Irish Magno (boxing ); Cris Nievarez (rowing); Bianca Pagdanganan, Yuka Saso and Juvic Pagunsan (golf ); Remedy Rule (swimming); Jayson Valdez (shooting); Kiyomi Watanabe (judo); and Carlos Edriel Yulo (artistic gymnastics).

Go lauded their achievements as proof of the determination of Filipino athletes. He assured that the Duterte Administration would continue to provide the support and assistance necessary to help the athletes succeed and at the same time, provide for their families.

As chairman of the Senate committee on sports, Go promised to work hand in hand with the country’s athletes to restore the Philippines’ glory in sports and thanked them once again for their contributions in nation-building.

As vice chairman of the Senate committee on finance, Go ensured that adequate funding is included in the PSC’s budget this year to support athletes’ preparations.