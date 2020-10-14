Senate gives final nod to anti-red tape powers for President

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to grant the President authority to speed up the issuance of permits, licenses and certifications during times of national emergencies.

Voting 23-0, senators approved Senate Bill No. 1844, which gives powers to the President to suspend the requirements for national and local permits, licenses, and certifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill’s third reading approval came shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte certified its passage as urgent.

The said bill covers all agencies of the executive department, including departments, bureaus, offices, commissions, boards, councils, government instrumentalities as well as government-owned and controlled corporations.

FEATURED STORIES

The measure also authorizes the President to “suspend or remove, upon the determination of a competent body, any government official or employee performing acts contrary” to the intent of the proposed law.

READ: Senate Bill No. 1844

JPV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>