Senate holds necrological service for former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is holding a necrological service for former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. who died of heart failure on July 26 at the age of 93.

The service began at the session hall at 11 a.m. and was live-streamed by the Senate on its Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Physical distancing was observed by those who attend the service which was held amid the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Some of the eulogies given by close friends of the late former senator and politicians were delivered through videos played at the session hall.

The death of the Revilla patriarch was earlier announced by his son and namesake Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr on the same day of the former’s death.

The older Revilla, who was a popular action star before rising to the Senate, had been bedridden for 12 years after surviving a stroke in 2008.

