Senate honors Hidilyn Diaz, PH boxers

THE Senate adopted resolutions conferring the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence to Olympic gold medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and bronze medalist boxer Eumir Marcial during the Tokyo Games in August.

The Senate adopted Senate Resolution 882 and SR 876 which honored Diaz and Marcial respectively.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd, author of SR 882, said Diaz has earned “her place in Philippine history by being the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal at the women’s 55-kg. weightlifting category.”

Diaz is expected to personally receive the medal on Monday, September 6.

The Senate adopted SR 828, 833, and 813 to honor Marcial and boxing silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, principal sponsor of the measures, said he will deliver his sponsorship speech on Monday, September 6, when the boxers, together with Diaz, visit the chamber to personally receive the Senate medal of excellence and printed copies of the resolutions.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, author of SR 876, said Marcial has won numerous boxing fights, but this recent bout in the Olympics was, so far, his highest achievement.



The senators also adopted SR 893, recognizing and commending the 19 Philippine athlete-delegates to the Olympics held from July 24 to August 8.

The Senate also adopted SR 837, which commended the Philippine Sports Commission for leading the Philippine delegation to “a historic haul” of four medals.

The Philippine team’s one gold, two silvers and one bronze performance made it the top-performing Southeast Asian country in the Games.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson credited Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino “whose actions inspired and empowered” Filipino athletes to victory.

Lacson said Tolentino, as soon as he was elected POC president in 2019, “hit the ground running” to advance the welfare of the Philippine national team.