Senate honors PH doctors for being ‘beacons of hope’ amid pandemic

THE 24-member Senate has adopted a resolution honoring the country’s physicians for their invaluable service and sacrifice particularly in the midst of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Senate Resolution (SR) 916 introduced by Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Richard Gordon, Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Mary Grace Poe, Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay, Emmanuel “Joel” Villanueva and Sherwin Gatchalian recognizes and commends the physicians for their bravery in attending to the sick during the outbreak of Covid-19 even if it meant exposing themselves to deadly virus.

The resolution was adopted on Monday, September 27, National Physicians’ Day, to make its commemoration even more meaningful considering what they have been dealing with since the Covid-19 outbreak in March of 2020.

“Our healthcare workers have not only served as vanguards to our health and well-being, they have become beacons of hope—reminding us that through perseverance, commitment, and hardwork, not to mention the proper skills and knowledge—a path out of this pandemic and back to normalcy can be forged,” Angara said in sponsoring the resolution.

In adopting the resolution, the Senate recognized the “massive contribution” of physicians towards helping the government and the Filipino people throughout this unprecedented pandemic.

“Despite the overwhelming responsibilities and risks they face each day, our hardworking physicians still manage to continue their invaluable service for the country,” the resolution read.

“In the current pandemic, our physicians are the most vulnerable ones, being the frontliners for almost two years already. Physicians make the ultimate sacrifice in this Covid-19 pandemic for both curing the disease and accepting risks each and every day,” it added.



Angara lauded the physicians for their dedication and passion amidst the pandemic, which has afflicted almost 25,000 health care workers and taken the lives of 105.

Against this backdrop, Angara said “it is unacceptable that while they are called to serve at the frontlines against the Covid-19 virus that we do not give them the acknowledgment and the protection they deserve.”