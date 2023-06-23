Senate leadership change? Legarda: No talks, no change, we support Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda was all praise for Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri as she brushed off the possibility of a shakeup in the upper chamber’s leadership.

“Why would you fix something that is not broken?” Legarda said in an interview on Thursday, June 22.

With a firm voice tone, the senator said, “There are no talks. There will be no change. We are in full support of Senate President Migz.”

Legarda enumerated compliments for Zubiri who, she said, was worthy of his nickname “Trabahador ng Senado (Worker of the Senate).”

“You should see how he works. We even have a Viber thread. He’s so hardworking. Senators can easily approach him. And as I said, I don’t know how you can take all the stress. I’ve not seen him not smiling…He’s very approachable. Amiable, approachable, hardworking, and consensual,” she said partly in Filipino.

She also touted Zubiri’s “good working relations” with both the Senate majority and minority blocs.

Asked if Zubiri’s amicable leadership style can be seen as a disadvantage, Legarda said: “We cannot impose our leadership style, but I think it’s effective because he’s amiable, approachable, and at the same time, hardworking.”

Since taking the helm of the Senate, Zubiri has become no stranger to alleged attempts to unseat him from the chamber’s top post.

In March, rumors erupted about a supposed coup against Zubiri which, he said, were due to his cold stance on the bid for economic Charter change (Cha-cha).

Despite pressure from the House of Representatives and even from his fellow senators, Zubiri was firm in saying Cha-cha was not a priority legislation.

Zubiri had also dismissed talks of Senate leadership overhaul purportedly due to the chamber’s low productivity.

He branded these claims as “nothing but tabloid gossip rubbish” and “a figment of someone’s boredom and in their between lucid intervals.”

Senators from the majority bloc, including Legarda, Joel Villanueva, JV Ejercito, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, and Grace Poe, had also expressed support for Zubiri amid the lingering coup rumors.

