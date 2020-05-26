Senate needs to act in country’s interest with Create bill

IT is long past time that the Senate act in the best interest of the Philippines, rather than big business, and finish its work to pass the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (Create).

The Create bill is the third version of the second package of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, addressing corporate income taxes and fiscal incentives to investors, and has been stalled in the Senate for the same reason its two earlier iterations (known as the Trabaho and Citira bills, respectively) failed to make it to President Rodrigo Duterte’s desk: a willingness by the Senate to overlook the forest for the trees, so to speak, and bend to scare tactics from some big business interests over the perceived loss of tax breaks and other investment incentives.

The tax reform package should have been passed in 2018 when it was first introduced as the Trabaho bill (Tax Reform for Attracting Better and High-Quality Opportunities) and failing that, last year when it was reintroduced as the Citira bill (Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act). Unlike their upper-chamber colleagues, the House of Representatives in both cases recognized the larger value of a reduction of corporate tax rates and the rationalization of fiscal incentives into a more manageable, responsive regime. Yet the Senate has not budged. With just two weeks until the end of the legislative session, there is a real concern that yet another opportunity for positive reform will be missed.

To allow that to happen now, when the country needs to restart the economy after almost three months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and prepare itself to weather what will be a serious global recession for at least the next few months, would be unconscionable.

Under the Create bill, the corporate tax rate of 30 percent — currently the highest among Asean countries — would be immediately cut to 25 percent in July and gradually lowered to an even more competitive 20 percent rate over the next few years. Fiscal incentives would be rationalized and placed under the oversight of the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB), which, along with the Department of Finance (DoF) and the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), would approve any allowable incentives on an investor-specific basis, rather than the “menu” of incentives currently handled by the 13 investment promotion agencies (IPAs).

Although the bill would result in the removal of some fiscal incentives, it provides for a four- to nine-year “sunset period” for companies currently receiving tax and other perks to allow them ample time to adjust to the new tax scheme. This period is an increase over the three- to seven-year phaseout period in the Citira bill.

One provision of the Create bill we do find objectionable is the suggestion championed by Rep. José María Clemente “Joey” Salceda that the President be given “superpowers” to grant fiscal incentives to investors. This is unnecessary, given the robust framework of FIRB, DoF and NEDA management the bill provides. However, a closer reading of Salceda’s recommendation reveals that it is largely simple popular semantics; any incentive approved by the President, he has explained, would still be “vetted” by the three oversight agencies.

That being the case, so long as the uniform institutional framework remains intact, it is probably harmless to include the “superpower” language in the measure if it helps to pass it more quickly, which, after all, is the true priority.

Keeping in mind that tax rates and fiscal incentives are only two “selling points” for prospective investors and perhaps not even the most important ones at that — others being appropriate infrastructure, the reliability of contracts, consistent regulation and overall ease of doing business — it is nevertheless vital that the Create bill be passed, particularly now when the country needs every tool at its disposal to preserve and boost the economy. Our lawmakers need to consider what is best for the whole country and stop delaying progress on this long-overdue measure.