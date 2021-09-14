Senate OKs bill revising Veterans Bank charter

THE Senate approved on third and final reading a bill that will revise the charter of the Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) to benefit not only World War 2 veterans but also their relatives and heirs.

The senators on Monday unanimously approved Senate Bill (SB) 2368 or the proposed “Act Providing for the Revised Charter of the Philippine Veterans Bank.”

The PVB was created in 1963 under Republic Act (RA) 3518 and was last rehabilitated in 1992 under RA 7169.

Sen. Mary Grace Poe, sponsor of the measure, thanked her colleagues for passing the bill to benefit not just WW 2 veterans “but even those who are still fighting for our safety and country.”

She said it is high time the PVB charter be revised “to reflect the changes that happened during the half-century of its existence.”

SB 2368 provides “immediate benefits and other forms of assistance to all Filipino war veterans and the retired military personnel, including their surviving spouses, orphans, and compulsory heirs in recognition of their patriotic services in times of war and peace for the cause of freedom and democracy.”

The measure also seeks to increase the bank’s capitalization to make it compliant with the Revised Corporation Code, and other laws, Poe said.



Among the corporate powers and duties of PVB are to carry on a trust business subject to compliance with pertinent laws and in accordance with the applicable Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) rules and regulations.

The PVB will be mandated to grant loans and advances in accordance with RA 8791 or “The General Banking Law of 2000” and the BSP rules and regulations; and to invest in stocks and other investment instruments in accordance with RA 8791 and the BSP rules.

Under the measure, the capital stock of the PVB should be P10 billion divided into 75 million common shares and 25 million preferred shares with a par value of P100 each.

“The Board of Directors and stockholders are hereby authorized to increase the authorized capital stock and provide the features of preferred shares, subject to pertinent laws and BSP and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations,” SB 2368 stated.

The term “veteran or veterans,” according to the bill, also includes “the widow, orphan or a compulsory heir of a deceased veteran, as determined by existing laws.” Bernadette E. Tamayo