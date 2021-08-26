Senate OKs on 2nd reading postponement of BARMM polls

THE 24-member Senate has approved on second reading the proposed measure that seeks to postpone next year’s elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and extend the transition period in the region until 2025.

Voting 18-1 with two abstentions, the senators approved Senate Bill (SB) 2214 during Wednesday’s plenary proceedings.

SB 2214 seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) by postponing next year’s polls in the region and extend until 2025, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

The BTA currently serves as the interim BARMM parliament in compliance with RA 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Sen. Francis ‘Tol’ Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government and the principal sponsor of SB 2214, welcomed its approval, saying that it will ensure the swift implementation of the political and normalization tracks which were agreed upon during the peace talks between the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)-under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

Based on the latest assessment made by the Commission Elections (Comelec), it cannot enforce the conduct of the regional polls in BARMM since redistricting and the passage of its regional electoral code have yet to be finished by the BTA.

Comelec Resolution 10713, which was unanimously approved by the poll body en banc last August 11 stressed that “the allocation of elective positions for the BARMM parliamentary elections cannot yet be determined at this point due to the unavailability of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code,” among others.



