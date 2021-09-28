Senate OKs on 3rd reading 25-year franchise for Maynilad, Manila Water

THE Senate approved on third and final reading the proposed bills renewing for another 25 years the franchises of water concessionaires Manila Water Company and Maynilad Water Services Incorporated.

With 23 affirmative votes and no abstention, the Senate on Tuesday approved two House measures seeking the renewal of the franchises of the two water companies.

Under House Bill (HB) 9422, Maynilad will retain its services in the west zone of Metro Manila and the province of Cavite.

Manila Water will continue to provide its services in the east zone of Metro Manila and the province of Rizal under HB 9423.

Sen. Mary Grace Poe, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services and sponsor of the bills, however, reminded Maynilad and Manila Water to provide better service to their customers.

“Delivering a public service, especially one as essential as water supply, means putting the well-being of the community and its people first,” she stressed.

Poe continued, “More than providing accessible and affordable clean water, we must collaborate with the people we serve to know how we can deliver better.”



“In the next 25 years, we must challenge our water concessionaires to be able to provide better water services in the new normal with clear long-term goals and short-term targets that would address water scarcity,” she said.