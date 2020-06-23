Senate on semi-lockdown after 2 employees test positive for Covid

SENATE President Vicente Sotto 3rd placed the Senate building under a “semi-lockdown” after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We are already in semi lockdown. I was just briefed by the Senate Secretary of the request of some employees,” Sotto said in a text message.

“There are also hearings and work to be conducted by senators’ offices, so we cannot declare a total lockdown,” he said.

Sotto added, “Besides, their salaries will not be processed in a total lockdown scenario.”

“Therefore, my suggestion to the Senate Secretary is to inform those who want a lockdown to do so if they prefer, but we cannot declare so for the entire Senate,” he said.

“Also, the persons exposed to the two employess have already passed their 14 days self-quarantine,” Sotto said.

It was reported that the concerned employees are assigned with the Legislative Budget Sevice and at the Management Planning and Operations Audit Bureau (MPOAB), both located at the 4th floor. Disinfection of the entire building was conducted on Monday.

The Senate Medical and Dental Bureau recorded 16 Covid cases since March broken down as follows: 13 recovered cases, one death and 2 active cases.

Of the 16 Covid cases, 10 were from the Secretariat and six from senators’ offices.

Sotto said the Senate will shoulder the cost of the Covid tests. The employees also have health benefits.

He said some employees have requested to be temporarily exempted from going to the Senate. “I said, they need not go if they don’t want to.”