Senate panel okays DoF P23.18B budget for 2022

A Senate subcommittee endorsed for approval to the plenary the proposed P23.18 billion budget of the Department of Finance (DoF) for 2022.

The DoF budget increased by 32.65 percent from the 2021 budget of P16 billion or an increase of P7.18 billion.

During the virtual hearing of the finance subcommittee headed by Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara on Wednesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd presented the achievements and targets of the DoF.

Dominguez said the country managed its solid financial footing amidst the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. He said this validates the good work of the DoF for the nation.

“The Philippines has already secured the financing for, and ordered, enough doses of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate 100 million Filipinos by the end of the year,” the finance chief said.

Dominguez told senators that the vaccines financed and ordered by the national government totalled 121.13 million doses, while another 50.12 million doses are from donations by the Philippines’ bilateral partners, and from the country’s share in the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX).

He said the 24.12 million doses procured by the local government units (LGUs) and the private sector total 195.37 million doses, which the Philippines has secured to inoculate 100 million people.



He said that to achieve the government’s target of completing its vaccination program for 100 million Filipinos by year end, the country needs to receive about 9 million doses per week, given that as of September 5, the vaccines delivered totalled 52.79 million doses.

Dominguez stressed that financing for the vaccines have been secured and the stocks ordered from the pharmaceutical companies.