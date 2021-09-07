Senate panel seeks arrest of ex-Duterte adviser in medical supplies scam

THE Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has sought the arrest of Chinese businessman Michael Yang for repeatedly ignoring its invitation to attend its investigation on the alleged overpriced medical supplies using public funds.

Yang, a former economic adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte, was cited in contempt by the blue ribbon panel for ignoring two subpoenas to attend the hearing into the Department of Health’s (DoH’s) use of the funds against the pandemic.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd is set to sign the letter of Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon, blue ribbon committee chairman, requesting for Yang’s arrest.

The senators wanted Yang to shed light on his ties to Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corporation, the government’s biggest provider of medical supplies against the pandemic.

“The motion to cite for contempt has already been approved,” said Gordon, adding that it appeared that Yang has no plans to attend the hearing.

“There are no objections. The director general should now send it formally to the Senate President and the process should start to make sure a warrant of arrest is issued,” he added.

The Senate committee will also file a motion to cite in contempt officials of Pharmally for failing to attend the fourth hearing. The officials are Mohit Dargani, who is reportedly in Dubai; Twinkle Dargani, Justine Garado, Linconn Ong, and Krizle Grace Mago.



Meanwhile, Huang Tzu Yen, president and chairman of Pharmally, attended the hearing virtually from his home in Singapore.

Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros has urged the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to stop accepting proposals from Pharmally because of its close links to Pharmally International Holdings Corporation, a Taiwanese company charged with financial fraud.

According to Taipei Times, Huang Wen-lai, the chairman of Pharmally International, was issued an arrest warrant for allegedly transferring 700 million New Taiwan ($NT) dollars into his personal account.

Hontiveros’ office retrieved a disclosure statement from an annual shareholder report of a different holdings corporation showing that Huang Tzu Yen, one of the owners of Pharmally, is the son of Huang Wen-lai.

According to Bloomberg, Huang Tzu Yen is also a board member of Pharmally International.