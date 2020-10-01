Senate panels approve bills seeking to raise statutory rape age to 16

MANILA, Philippines — Senate bills seeking to increase the age of sexual consent and determination of statutory rape from the current 12 years old to 16 years old were approved at the committee level on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri moved for the approval of the bills during the joint hearing of the Senate committees on justice and human rights, and of women, children, family relations and gender equality.

“I move that we approve it at the committee level so that you can come up with a committee report. I guarantee you, Mr. Chairman, that we will make sure that we pass this in the fastest possible time,” he said, addressing Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

Senator Imee Marcos then seconded the motion.

Zubiri and Marcos are among the authors of the eight Senate bills calling to raise the age for determining statutory rape.

“We’ll try to push this over the weekend so we can file the committee report on Monday,” Gordon then said.

