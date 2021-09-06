Senate passes bill that resets BARMM elections

The Senate on Monday, September 6, approved on third and final reading the bill that seeks to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Senate Bill (SB) 2214, sponsored by Local Government Committee Chairman Sen. Francis Tolentino, proposes to move the date of the elections from May 2022 to May 2025, synchronized with the national elections.

In his sponsorship speech, Tolentino said despite the hard work and the accomplishments of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the pandemic posed significant challenges to the execution of the priority programs and projects of the Bangsamoro government.

After holding committee hearings and consultation with stakeholders, Tolentino said his committee saw the need to extend the BARMM transition period in order to implement the political and normalization efforts embodied in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

“However, it (the committee) is also mindful of the Bangsamoro people’s right to assert their democracy in the said region and exercise their right of suffrage. Although the BTA has considerably delivered some of its mandates under the BOL, there is much work yet to be done,” he added.

Under the bill, upon the expiration of the terms of the incumbent members of the BTA, the President shall appoint 80 members who will serve up to June 30, 2025 or until the election of their successors.

The House of Representatives approved last week a committee report that consolidated proposals to extend the BARMM elections.