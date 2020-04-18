Senate probe on Duque may be canceled if COVID-19 policies improve – Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate could not possibly pursue its inquiry on Health Secretary Francisco Duque III if the coronavirus disease situation would improve due to organized policies, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said on Saturday.

In an interview with AM radio station DWIZ, Lacson said the Senate session would resume on May 4, which would give them time to review the situation.

“It would be better if we could see what would happen between now and before we resume. If there would be a big improvement, let’s just consider their output. Let’s just see. L let’s be output-based,” he said, speaking partly in Filipino.

“If the situation would improve because they changed their wrong policies and wrong moves, we may not do an investigation. It would no longer be needed. It means [the situation] has been cured. So why should we investigate?” he added.

Lacson previously said Duque would face a Senate probe after rejecting calls to resign by most of the senators over his reported lapses in managing policies during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

But Duque later apologized for his shortcomings in handling the COVID-19 situation.

Lacson commended Duque for admitting his lapses, saying it would lead to reforms in addressing the coronavirus disease outbreak.

“This is a good first step. At least, he admitted his shortcomings. What would be wrong is he did not admit it. But the mere fact that he admitted it, means that he is willing to make amends, to reform, or to change his style, or to become more efficient,” he said.

