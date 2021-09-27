Senate ratifies bill postponing Barmm elections

THE Senate on Monday ratified the bicameral conference committee report on a bill that seeks to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Twenty-one senators approved the report submitted by the joint congressional panel which ironed out the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill 2214 and House Bill 10121.

Two senators opposed the measure — Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto and Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

The bill seeks to move the date of the BARMM parliamentary and regional elections from May 2022 to May 2025 and synchronize it with the next mid-term elections.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said that the reconciled version of the bills recognized two important considerations—the constitutionally granted power of the President to appoint; and the right of the people of the Bangsamoro region to have competent and reliable leaders.

Under the reconciled version, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) shall continue as the interim government in the Bangsamoro Region.

The President may appoint the 80 new interim members of the BTA who shall serve up to June 30, 2025 or until their successors shall have been elected and qualified.



Tolentino said that further extending the BTA is a testament to the government’s continued efforts to maintain peace and push for inclusive growth in the BARMM region.

“Our brothers and sisters in the BARMM Region should not wait until June 2022 to have the leaders they truly deserve,” he added.