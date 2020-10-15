Senate ratifies final version of medical scholarship bill

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate ratified on Thursday the final version of the proposed Doktor Para sa Bayan Act seeking to grant full medical scholarships to eligible Filipinos students in a bid to address the shortage of doctors in the Philippines.

During the plenary session, Senator Joel Villanueva, sponsor of the bill, presented the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of the measure, which was later adopted and ratified.

“Let me reiterate that the beneficiaries of the free medical education are required to render a return service, fitting and proper to the Filipino people, from medical doctors who were educated from the taxpayers’ money,” Villanueva said.

“Hindi pa po tayo tagumpay sa COVID-19. Pero dahil sa ratipikasyon ngayon ng bicam report ng ‘Doktor Para sa Bayan Bill’ at harinawa, ang agarang pagpirma rito ng ating Pangulo, binibigyan natin ng mas malaking tiyansa ang susunod na henerasyon ng mga Pilipinong manalo laban sa mga sakit o anumang uri pandemya,” he added.

(We have yet to win this battle against COVID-19, but because of the ratification of the bicam report of the ‘Doktor Para sa Bayan’ bill and hopefully with its immediate enactment with the President’s signature, the next generation can have a higher chance to beat any health crisis or pandemic in the future.)

The bill seeks to provide a medical scholarship and return service program for “deserving Filipino students” in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and in partner private higher education institutions (PHEIs) in regions with no SUCs offering medicine.

The scholarship grant will cover tuition and all other school fees, including board and lodging, transportation, and other miscellaneous expenses.

Internship, medical board review, and licensure fees will also be included in the scholarship.

Once the bicameral conference committee report on the bill has been ratified by both the Senate and the House of Representatives, it will be transmitted to the Office of the President for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

