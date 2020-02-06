Senate resolution filed to honor Focap founder Gabino ‘Gaby’ Tabunar

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Richard Gordon has filed a resolution seeking to honor the late founder of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (Focap) Gabino “Gaby” Tabunar Jr. who passed away Tuesday.

In Senate Resolution No. 317, Gordon hailed Tabunar for his “exemplary and outstanding contribution to journalism and press freedom.”

Tabunar was a “proponent of honest and accurate journalism exemplifying the highest ideals of courageous, compassionate and committed journalism in his coverage of the news through the ever-changing landscape of the Philippine history from the post-World War II era to the various political transition in the succeeding decades,” the resolution read.

Gordon also noted Tabunar’s commitment to “truthful” reportage during his stint as a journalist.

“Gabby, who deserves to be honored for his dedication on journalism, has always helped spread truthful news, which became contributory to the fast transformation of Subic in early ’90s and when our country’s tourism faced the challenges brought about by the issues on SARS, terrorism, and kidnappings by Abu Sayyaf,” Gordon said.

Tabunar passed away Tuesday, February 4, after battling pneumonia. He was 94.

Tabunar, alongside late journalist Teddy Benigno, founded Focap in 1974 to fight for press freedom during the Martial Law era. He was also a foreign correspondent of CBS News in America from 1986 to 2006.