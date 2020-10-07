Senate tackles bill empowering President to expedite permits during nat’l emergencies

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to grant powers to the President to expedite the issuance of licenses and permits during times of national emergencies has now reached the Senate floor for deliberations.

During Wednesday’s session, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri endorsed for plenary approval Senate Bill No. 1844, which is contained under Committee Report No. 130 signed by 18 senators.

In his sponsorship speech, Zubiri lamented the continued “bureaucratic red tape” even amid a pandemic.

“It seems some of our bureaucrats remain undeterred by the EODB [Ease of Doing Business] Law, choosing instead to stick to their old, slow ways, despite the very urgent needs of our people during this crisis,” he said.

Zubiri also noted that President Rodrigo Duterte himself aired frustration over the persistence of red tape across the bureaucracy.

Last September 16, Duterte met with leaders of Congress to discuss anti-red tape and anti-corruption measures.

“The President himself has expressed his frustration over the persistence of government red tape, which has hampered even the most crucial of COVID-19 response, such as the delivery of much-needed medical supplies and goods, and the construction of infrastructures such as communication towers and the like—which have become highly necessary for the country, as millions have moved to a work-from-home setup, and as classes move online as well,” Zubiri said.

“This week, we will see how our schools will fare under this new setup. I hope it all goes well, but I also fear that internet connection will pose a great problem for many students and households,” he added.

Under the bill, the President will be authorized to suspend the requirements for national and local permits, licenses, and certifications during times of national emergencies.

“This is important, as industries begin their road to recovery…We will need to streamline and expedite the process for issuance of local and national permits, licenses, and certifications to help us all transition as painlessly as possible into our new normal,” Zubiri said.

Further, Zubiri said the bill also has a provision “reiterating” the President’s authority to suspend or remove erring government officials or employees as provided under the proposed measure.

“We echo the President’s frustration over the continued red tape and corruption in the country, and with this provision, we will be able to put an end to that, hopefully, once and for all,” the majority leader added.

Aside from Zubiri, the authors of the bill include Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, and Senator Panfilo Lacson.

‘Exasperated’ Duterte

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the president’s closest ally in the Senate, expressed support for the bill.

“We have to fix the bureaucratic problem, not just to improve ease of doing business but also to curb corruption. This is especially important in these times as our economy recovers from the results of the pandemic,” Go said.

“Red tape and corruption have been perennial problems, and the President is exasperated. In fact, he has even shown willingness to speak before the Congress on how deep the corruption and red tape problems run,” he added.

Go, meanwhile, urged the public to report any wrongdoing in government offices.

“Where you see opportunistic public officials, file complaints. Point them out to us and we will see to it that they are held accountable,” the senator said.

“Let us demand what is due to us from those who have sworn to render public service with integrity and efficiency. Know your rights and demand the best, because you deserve nothing less. We have to help each other,” he added.

