Senate to have ‘very, very tight’ schedule for 2021 budget — Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will have a “very, very tight” schedule on deliberating the proposed national budget for 2021 after the House of Representatives suspended its session until November 16, Senator Joel Villanueva said Wednesday.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Villanueva said the proposed measure most affected by the suspension of the session at the lower chamber amid the speakership dispute is the General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

“I don’t know, and I cannot comment on the reasons why the House of Representatives did that, but I would have to say it’s going to be very, very tight if you talk about the national budget,” he said.

“It’s not like when you submit it, we will be able to tackle it right away because it’s this thick and we have to study each and every budget of every agency and department,” he added.

On Tuesday, the House approved on second reading House Bill No. 7727 or the proposed 2021 General Appropriations Bill, after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano himself made the motion to terminate both the period of debates and period of amendments for the measure.

Cayetano said members of the House will vote on the final approval of the proposed national budget when it resumes session on November 16.

But with this schedule, Villanueva said the Senate will only be able to tackle the budget in the third week of November.

“So what are you saying, you are giving us two weeks to tackle the entire national budget?” he said.

“I am not saying we are not gonna be able to do that. We’re gonna do that. I am sure my colleagues and I, ako po, I am committed to doing it, but definitely we will have a lot of days na overnight session. That’s what is gonna happen, I think,” the senator added.

Villanueva said Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Cayetano should talk about the issue on the budget following the latest move of the House of Representatives.

Alternatively, he noted that President Rodrigo Duterte may also call for a special session for the discussion of the budget at Congress. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri also earlier said that a special session in Congress is being eyed to prevent a delay in the passage of the national budget.

A special session is a period when a legislative body convenes outside of the regular legislative session.

“He can still call [for a special session] because if there are compelling reasons for the House to again call its members and conduct sessions, they can still do so. Our sessions naman, although we are set to adjourn on October 14, we can also extend it,” said Villanueva.

“The entire Senate, I think all of us are more than willing to walk the extra mile especially in the midst of the pandemic. We need this budget. We cannot have a reenacted budget,” he added.

Nevertheless, Villanueva, who is “very good friends” with Cayetano, said he respects the decision of the House “because it’s a majority decision to begin with.”

