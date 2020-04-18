Senate to hold May 4 session despite rumor of quarantine extension

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will continue its session after May 4 even with the rumor of a possible extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Saturday.

“The legislative calendar cannot be changed — not even if the executive department or the President were to announce that ECQ would be extended until the middle of May,” Sotto said, speaking partly in Filipino, in an interview over AM radio station DWIZ.

“As far as House and the Senate are concerned, that’s our legislative calendar. That’s our mandate. So we have to convene on May 4, no matter what,” he added.

After the session break, he said lawmakers would prioritize matters on COVID-19, such as the impact that the national ID system might have on it.

But Sen. Panfilo Lacson said there were calls to adjust the legislative calendar, saying the session break could be extended.

“The SONA [State of the Nation Address in July [fourth Monday of the month] has to comply with the Constitution. But when we return in May, the Senate will be under sine die [no appointed date for resumption of session] in June. So after one month. we will still need to comply. The session break may still be extended,” he said, speaking partly in Filipino, in another interview in AM radio station DWIZ.

