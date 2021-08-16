Senator: ChinaTel could be using Dito as ‘Trojan Horse’

SEN. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros on Monday accused China Telecom of using Dito Telecommunity as a “Trojan Horse” to spy on the Philippines.

The senator in a statement vowed to continue asking the National Security Council (NSC) to conduct a security audit on Dito, the third telco player in the country, to ensure that the country is secure from foreign threats.

“Hindi ako magtataka kung ang ChinaTel ay sadyang bumili ng stakes sa Dito Telco para mas malalim ang magagawang pag-eespiya sa ating bansa, lalo na at may pansariling interes ang Tsina sa ating mga teritoryo (I will not be surprised if ChinaTel intentionally bought stakes in Dito Telco to conduct deeper espionage in our country, considering China has ulterior interest in our territories),” Hontiveros said.

“Perhaps Dito [Telecom] is indeed China’s ‘Trojan Horse’ that’s why I will continue to check on Dito as well as the NSC to ensure our national security will not be vulnerable [to outside threats],” she added.

“Until now our proposal to conduct a security audit on Dito has not yet been acted upon,” Hontiveros said in Filipino.

In 2019, the senator urged the Senate to probe the national security implications of the agreement allowing Dito to set up cell sites inside the military base of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“And if we consider the actions of their ships, especially this year, they will do everything – such as buying a telcom or power system – to grab what is ours,” Hontiveros said.

She noted that earlier, an Australian lawmaker had warned that China is using government-controlled and owned instrumentalities like ChinaTel and Dito as “Trojan Horses” to infiltrate infrastructure of small countries in the Indo-China region.

In a speech before the Australian Senate recently, Queensland Sen. James McGrath said it is about time to address the threat posed by China, as he expressed alarm over the 40 percent share of ChinaTel in Dito.

“Many are concerned that Dito Telecommunity is a Trojan horse for spying, including on the armed forces of the Philippines and its allies the United States and Australia,” he said.

“When we consider how many Australian companies house parts of their businesses in the Philippines, such as call centers, this should ring alarm bells with cybersecurity experts,” added McGrath.