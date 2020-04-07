“Senator Sonny Angara tested negative of COVID-19 and released from hospital”

After testing positive last month, Sonny Angara has recovered from the virus and now home with his family.

After testing positive for the COVID-19 virus last month, senator Sonny Angara shared on his Instagram account last April 6 that his most recent test has come out negative and he is now released from staying in the hospital. In his post, Sonny said he is thankful to be able to go home in time for his son Javier’s birthday this weekend. His wife Tootsy Angara also posted her son’s letter for their dad. He also expressed his appreciation for all the hard work and care he received from all the medical frontliners he interacted with during his hospital stay.

He wrote:

“After several days in the ER and the covid wing my doctors finally sent me home today—negative for the virus and pneumonia free. Big big thanks to my doctors and nurses for taking care of me and to my family, loved ones, friends for all the prayers, letters and food that you sent. Am truly grateful for the gift of life and even more so now for those at the front lines who safeguard our lives and protect our society. I met nurses and doctors who don’t go home anymore, some even doing double duty in other hospitals. They truly, truly are REAL HEROES. I will be at home with my son when he celebrates his bday this weekend but many of our health workers will not make it home as a measure of protection for their families. Salamat po and God bless everyone. Hope everyone is safe at home. #covid19 #coronavirus #flattenthecurve”

The government official first took the COVID-19 test last March 16 and revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after ten days and experiencing symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches, and general weakness. Sonny is the third senator and fourth high ranking politician in the country to test positive after Miguel Zubiri, Koko Pimentel, and AFP Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos.