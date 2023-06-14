Senators express condolences to Pong Biazon’s kin: ‘His memory will live on’

MANILA, Philippines — Three senators have filed a resolution urging Senate to express sympathy and condolences over the death of former lawmaker Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senators Alan and Pia Cayetano on Tuesday filed Senate Resolution 653, which seeks to honor Biazon who died on Monday at the age of 88.

READ: Rodolfo Biazon, a warrior and a gentleman; 88

“Senator Biazon leaves a legacy of excellence in the military and in politics, serving as an inspiration to the Filipino people through his patriotism, dedication, and compassion,” the resolution read.

The senators recalled Biazon’s contributions when he took various positions in government – from chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to senator and then, as Muntinlupa representative.

The senators also pointed out Biazon did not stop speaking up about security and national defense issues even after he had stepped off the political stage.

“His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of the Filipino people, whom he inspired with his spirit, drive, and determination as a true Filipino,” the resolution stated.

