Senators push legislation via teleconferencing

Legislation in the time of COVID-19 would have to be done mostly online. Senators are set to amend their rules to allow them to hold plenary sessions and committee hearings via teleconferencing and video conferencing amid the new coronavirus crisis. This would enable them to study and approve crucial measures, including legislation to help the country cope with the COVID-19 crisis, 15 senators said. They introduced a resolution to amend Senate rules to provide for the use of electronic means to conduct legislative duties. In seeking the amendment, the lawmakers said the work of the legislature should continue despite the enhanced community quarantine and the restrictions that go with it, while observing measures to keep themselves safe. The resolution is expected to be adopted when the Senate convenes on May 4.—Leila B. Salaverria

