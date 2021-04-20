Senators slam Duterte defeatist attitude over West Philippine Sea

SENATORS on Tuesday slammed the apparent defeatist attitude of President Rodrigo Duterte over the country’s stake in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as there are peaceful ways to assert the nation’s claim in the area. Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the President as Commander-in-Chief “cannot afford to send the wrong message – implied surrender or resignation – on the country’s territorial disputes with China in the WPS”.

He stressed this after Duterte said on Monday night that the Philippines may risk bloodshed and a no-win situation if it asserts its jurisdiction in the WPS.

“I am not saying the President is actually raising the white flag but that’s the implication. If the officers and men of the AFP would take it that way, it could be disastrous to Philippine sovereignty,” Lacson said in a television interview.

Sen. Ana Theresia Hontiveros also deplored Duterte’s expression of helplessness against Chinese bullying in the WPS. “We should not allow a President who gives up our sovereignty like loose change.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has been filing diplomatic protests daily against the continued presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef in the WPS. Over 200 Chinese fishing vessels swarmed the area in early March.

She pointed out that the DFA is willing to cooperate with other concerned nations to resolve the territorial dispute while the Department of National Defense (DND) is ready to defend the country. “But our President himself has no moral courage. Our diplomatic and legislative rights may be eroded because our own President cannot stand up for them,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

Sen. Mary Grace Poe said the government should bring more international attention to Chinese incursions in the WPS and must not surrender the country’s territories in the area.