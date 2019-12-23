Senators slam US gov’t over ban on De Lima persecutors
MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Monday hit the United States’ move to ban entry of those involved in the detention of Senator Leila De Lima.
Senator Richard Gordon called it an “intrusion on the internal affairs of our country” while Senator Panfilo Lacson said it is “unacceptable” for the US to pass a resolution calling for the dismissal of charges against De Lima and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.
“All our institutions are working,” Gordon asserted.
While Lacson recognized it is the prerogative of the United States to allow or deny the entry of foreign nationals into their country, he pointed out that: “It is an affront to the integrity of our courts and the country’s judicial system. Even the President or any executive official, or any member of our Congress, cannot issue a formal resolution that will encroach on the power of a co-equal branch of government.”
Earlier, Senate President Vicente Sotto III also expressed his displeasure on the US government’s action. He said he will think about what move could the Senate do in the wake of the US ban and would consult his colleagues about it.
President Donald Trump signed Friday, December 20, the 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill that contains a stipulation that would deny those involved in the imprisonment of De Lima entry to the United States.
The prohibition was an amendment to the measure that was earlier introduced by US Senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy.
Also previously, US Senator Ed Markey, together with four other lawmakers, filed a resolution urging the Philippine government to free De Lima who has been detained over drug-related charges since February 2017. De Lima has repeatedly denied the allegations, even saying that charges against her were invented.
The resolution likewise called for the withdrawal of all charges against Ressa.
Edited by KGA
