Senator’s son writes free e-book on social media marketing

A YOUNG Filipino businessman has published a free e-book on social media marketing to help businesses make a switch to digital platform.

It took a year for Brian Poe Llamanzares to write the book “Thinking Outside the Box” which gives readers a step by step guide in setting up Facebook marketing campaigns.

He said that publishing the book and giving it away for free was his way of giving back and trying to help people get back on their feet amid the pandemic.

“This pandemic has taken so much from us already. This is my way of helping people start their own businesses and get their lives back on track,” Llamanzares, son of Sen. Grace Poe Llamanzares, said.

The book is available for free on his website www.brianpoellamanzares.com.

He pointed out that more and more small to medium-sized enterprises have switched to digital platform to save their companies during the pandemic.

Llamanzares noted that Facebook has been the “number one source for social media marketing and yet there’s no manual that comes with your Facebook download that explains how to use the platform to your advantage.”

“The book is short with only 65 pages but covers everything you need to know about marketing on social media and the best part is it’s absolutely free,” he said.

The book talks about Facebook insights, ad campaigns, analytics, tools for marketing and “even how not to get banned on Facebook,” Llamanzares added.

He said small and medium-sized companies account for 99 percent of all registered businesses in the country and provide 60 percent of the jobs.

Knowing this, Llamanzares said he spent the past year writing the book in the hopes of helping the country bounce back from economic slump.

His mastery of digital marketing comes from his studies and experience. He took an executive program in Digital Strategy and “Social Media Marketing” at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018.

He was also an early investor in TruFan, a social intelligence platform that recently acquired social rank. He is also an investor in STOBZ Media and Digital 360 agency.

Llamanzares is the lead investor and marketing director of Alike Inc. which he helped grow to become one of the country’s top premium digital media publications in less than one year.