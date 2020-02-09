Senators to proceed with review of VFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is proceeding with a review of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) even if President Rodrigo Duterte is bent on scrapping the two-decade-old military deal with the United States, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Sunday.

Despite the President’s stance, his spokesperson Salvador Panelo backed the Senate review of the VFA, saying the senators’ recommendations would still “be helpful.”

Pimentel, chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, said terminating the 1999 accord—which allows periodic visits of American troops and the holding of war games with Filipino soldiers—was “a major decision” that required a careful study.

“Revoking the VFA is not that easy. We should calculate and anticipate the would-be effects on us,” he said in a radio interview.

A majority of the senators want to review the VFA to ensure that Philippine troops are on equal footing with their American counterparts, said Pimentel, who agreed with Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.’s preference for a “vigorous review.”

US visa cancellation

The Senate began hearing the effects of abrogating the VFA on Thursday.

While some Cabinet officials and congressional allies were pushing for a review, the President has stuck to his orders to begin the process of termination after the US Embassy canceled the visa of his staunch ally, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

Panelo, however, said the Senate could go ahead with its review and then make recommendations to the President later.

“It’s just a review. They’re not prohibited from reviewing any treaty or executive agreements so that they can give recommendations as a body,” the presidential spokesperson said in his radio interview.

“If we abrogate it and then after the review, they come up with recommendations on what terms should be included, then it would still be helpful,” he added. “They will recommend to the President. The President will also study if their point of view is correct.”

Panelo also sought to dispel any confusion caused by conflicting statements on whether Mr. Duterte had given instructions to notify the United States of the VFA termination.

He said there was no inconsistency between his statement and that of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on the matter, and that Mr. Duterte’s written instructions would be issued to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Monday.

‘Verbal’ order

The Palace official explained that government offices are not open on weekends and that Mr. Duterte cannot just simply issue a “verbal” order to Medial¬dea to relay the message to Locsin.

“How can he send his instructions? You need an executive document, or rather, put it in writing. It cannot be done verbally. Let’s wait for Monday when the President returns,” Panelo said.

He said last Friday that the President would direct Medial¬dea to inform Locsin to send the official notice of the VFA’s termination to Washington. Lorenzana called the reports “fake news” while Medialdea on Saturday said he had “not received any instruction to relay any message to anyone.”

Pimentel urged Cabinet officials to clarify their statements.

“Please ask them to explain and be clear with their pronouncements,” he told the Inquirer.

“For me, that is not a good strategy. The international community might think that the Philippines cannot make a decision as it keeps on changing its mind,” he said in a radio interview. “This is a major decision that’s why it should be carefully studied.”

Duterte-Trump talks

Pimentel also cautioned government officials against dragging the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States into the controversy, as well as the economic agreements between the two countries.

Panelo said the prospect of Mr. Duterte speaking with US President Donald Trump on the matter was still uncertain.

“It’s not yet clear if they will talk or not. The President hinted at wanting to talk to him (Trump). But nothing yet, we don’t know what will happen. Definitely, it’s not the President who will initiate it… I don’t know if it’s Trump. Remember, it’s the other side who will be reacting, because we are the ones abrogating (the VFA),” he said.

Magdalo Rep. Manuel Cabo¬chan III blasted Mr. Duterte’s “ill-advised” and “irrational” decision to terminate the VFA.

“We should recognize the risks of terminating the VFA as this would have implications on our defense and security, economy, and even on health and social services,” said Cabochan, a former Navy lieutenant who took part in the Oakwood mutiny of 2003.

He added: “I hope that the President would realize the repercussions.”—Reports from Marlon Ramos, Julie M. Aurelio and DJ Yap

