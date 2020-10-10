Senior citizen dies in Quezon highway accident

LUCENA CITY – A 67-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a speeding motorcycle along the highway in Infanta, Quezon Friday night, police said.

The Infanta police said the victim, Alicia Nolledo, was hit by a motorcycle driven by Noriel Vargas as she crossed the road in Barangay Binulasan at around 10:35 p.m.

Both Vargas and Binulasan were injured and taken to Claro M. Recto Hospital.

Nolledo, however, died on the way to the hospital.

Binulasan, police said, admitted that he did not notice the victim crossing the highway due to heavy rainfall.

