Senior Executives Conduct a Livestreaming Event with Potential Consumers in Australia, Announcing that OMODA Will be Officially Launched in the First Quarter of Next Year

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, aiming to convey Chery’s overall strength, brand concept of OMODA and its latest plan to the Australian market, the senior executives of OMODA team conducted a livestreaming event with potential consumers in Australia. The livestreaming event was highly valued by the senior executives of Chery International, and other leaders, including the executive vice president of the Australian subsidiary, attended this event and participated in the face-to-face live communication.

In response to the questions that users are interested in, such as operation mode, Chery executives stated that Chery will operate its products in the Australian market as a wholly-owned subsidiary. So far, Chery has established more than 40 dealer networks in Australia, and it is expected to achieve 60 by next year with these networks a full coverage in various places, including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

In addition, Chery adheres to the value concept of co-creation, mutual benefit and common progress with users, and organizes the WCWL (with Chery with love) activities worldwide, so as to enable countless users to enjoy a sense of belonging to the brand. It is precisely because of the “user centered” concept that Chery can constantly understand and meet the needs of users, not only providing them with perfect after-sales service, but also integrating the needs into the beginning of product research and development. In the first quarter of next year, OMODA, the first global vehicle of Chery, will be launched in the Australian market, which is also an epoch-making product tailored for all young people, or all people with young mentality in the world after fully understanding the needs of users.

As a crossover SUV model that fully caters to “young” users with fashion trends, OMODA 5 brings a sense of 2D future technology with the design concept of “Art in Motion” for the first time. Furthermore, Chery also provides seven kinds of colorful bodies and cutting-edge intelligent technology configurations for new models, thus successfully attracting great attention and praise from users in those launched countries and regions.

Notably, OMODA 5 is committed to creating an ecosystem of O-UNIVERSE. It is believed that OMODA 5 will set off a new revolution in Australia.