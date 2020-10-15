Trending Now

Senior high teacher arrested after selling P1,000 in meth in Pagadian

A PDEA agent takes into custody senior high teacher Norberto Cesar Apiag II, who was caught selling meth in a buy-bust operation by the PDEA and police in Pagadian City on Oct. 14. LEAH AGONOY

PAGADIAN CITY—A senior high school teacher was arrested on Wednesday (Oct. 14) after selling crystal meth, or shabu, to undercover government agents in a buy-bust operation at San Jose village here.

Norberto Cesar Apiag II, who teaches at the Francisco Relacion High School in Labangan town, Zamboanga del Sur, was caught as he handed a cigarette pack with meth in exchange for P1,000 in marked money.

Recovered from Apiag were six sachets of meth inside the cigarette pack and the mobile phone he used in his drug transactions.

Authorities present evidence gathered from senior high teacher Norberto Cesar Apiag II following his arrest for selling meth. LEAH AGONOY

Cesario Judilla Jr., Zamboanga del Sur director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, said Apiag was known as a drug user in the past.

Judilla said it was lamentable that instead of reforming, Judilla regressed into selling drugs.

Judilla acknowledged the help of the police’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in the buy-bust operation.

