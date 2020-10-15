Senior high teacher arrested after selling P1,000 in meth in Pagadian

PAGADIAN CITY—A senior high school teacher was arrested on Wednesday (Oct. 14) after selling crystal meth, or shabu, to undercover government agents in a buy-bust operation at San Jose village here.

Norberto Cesar Apiag II, who teaches at the Francisco Relacion High School in Labangan town, Zamboanga del Sur, was caught as he handed a cigarette pack with meth in exchange for P1,000 in marked money.

Recovered from Apiag were six sachets of meth inside the cigarette pack and the mobile phone he used in his drug transactions.

Cesario Judilla Jr., Zamboanga del Sur director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, said Apiag was known as a drug user in the past.

Judilla said it was lamentable that instead of reforming, Judilla regressed into selling drugs.

Judilla acknowledged the help of the police’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in the buy-bust operation.

