Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Additional information regarding Senmiao’s results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, can be found in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $3.5 million , an increase of approximately 116% from $1.6 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and revenues from online ride-hailing platform services.

, an increase of approximately 116% from in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and revenues from online ride-hailing platform services. Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million , decreased from net loss of $3.7 million in the prior-year period.

, decreased from net loss of in the prior-year period. During the nine months ended December 31, 2021 , approximately 10.2 million rides were completed through Senmiao’s platform with gross fares paid by riders totaling $32.2 million .

, approximately 10.2 million rides were completed through Senmiao’s platform with gross fares paid by riders totaling . During the three months ended December 31, 2021 , Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform in five cities, expanding its relationship with Gaode Map (AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd.) to Xuzhou and Suzhou, two major cities in Jiangsu Province ; Hezhou, a city in Guangxi Province ; Shenyang , the capital of Liaoning Province ; and Haikou , the capital of Hainan Province .

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, “We are pleased that our continued top line growth has resulted in an improved bottom line during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Our business is primarily driven by our automobile rental leasing business and online ride-hailing platform services. Since its launch in October 2020, we have helped facilitate over 18.1 million rides in 14 cities as of the end of January 2022. As we continue to launch the platform in new cities and expand our relationships with key partners, we anticipate operating lease revenues from automobile rentals will continue to grow, as will revenue from online ride-hailing platform services, which we expect will accelerate our return to profitability.”

Mr. Wen continued, “During the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, we have continued to deepen our strategic relationships with partners such as Meituan and Gaode Map while establishing new cooperations with brands that have a strong local presence in existing and new markets. We believe developing an extensive network of trusted partners will play a critical role in elevating Senmiao’s position as a leading online ride-hailing platform provider in China. We look forward to working closely with new and existing partners as we serve an ever-growing population of ride-hailing drivers and riders.”

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues were $3.5 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 116% from $1.6 million in the prior-year period and an increase of 24% from $2.9 million in the prior sequential quarter. The increase was largely due to the $1.0 million increase in operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and $0.7 million increase in revenue contributions from online ride-hailing platform services, which was supported by the launches of our platform in 11 new cities in China as well as the new cooperation model with Meituan during the fiscal third quarter as compared with the prior-year period. This was partially offset by a lack of revenue contributions from the Company’s legacy businesses related to automobile sales and facilitation of automobile transactions and financing, which was a result of the Company’s shift in business focus to automobile leasing.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased to $2.7 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.8 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in cost of automobiles under operating leases and $0.7 million increase in direct expense and technical service fees related to Senmiao’s online ride-hailing platform. The increase in these two segments is mainly attributable to the expansion of these two businesses.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.9 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to gross loss of $0.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the growth in Senmiao’s operating lease business and the new cooperation model with Meituan.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $3.8 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $2.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase was mainly attributable to a $0.6 million increase in salary and employee benefits as Senmiao’s employee headcount increased from 241 to 333; a $0.3 million increase in offices rental and charges; and a $0.5 million increase in financial, legal and marketing consulting, which were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in amortization of intangible assets and rendered automobiles that have not been sub-leased as Senmiao leased more automobiles during this quarter than in the prior-year period.

Net Loss

Net loss from Senmiao’s continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, improved to $0.1 million, from a net loss of $3.7 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily the result of the increased revenues, costs and the gain in change in fair value of derivative liabilities. During the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, Senmiao had a gain of $3.6 million from change in fair value of derivative liabilities related to warrants issued in Senmiao’s historical offerings, from a loss of $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

Earnings (Loss) per Share

Earnings per share for continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021, was approximately $0.00 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 59.2 million, compared to loss per share of approximately $0.07 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 43.8 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2021, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 million, compared to $4.4 million as of March 31, 2021.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao’s areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including statements concerning the development of Senmiao’s automobile transaction, financing, rental and related services and online ride-hailing platform, the Chinese ride-hailing and automobile financial leasing markets, Senmiao’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and performance, and the impact of COVID-19 on Senmiao’s business), as well as the assumptions such statements and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in Senmiao’s filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao’s views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao’s views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash, and cash equivalents $ 2,801,711 $ 4,448,075 Accounts receivable, net, current portion 794,389 1,437,195 Inventories 211,054 127,933 Finance lease receivables, net, current portion 356,504 541,605 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net 3,797,476 3,905,278 Due from related parties 27,938 39,572 Current assets – discontinued operations 12,334 393,348 Total current assets 8,001,406 10,893,006 Property and equipment, net Property and equipment, net 6,429,798 3,700,147 Property and equipment, net – discontinued operations — 5,592 Total property and equipment, net 6,429,798 3,705,739 Other assets Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 354,312 499,221 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties 578,951 580,367 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 2,096,466 4,778,772 Intangible assets, net 939,193 968,131 Goodwill — 135,388 Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent 29,275 269,183 Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent 158,163 473,472 Total other assets 4,156,360 7,704,534 Total assets $ 18,587,564 $ 22,303,279 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY Current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions $ 500,363 $ 310,662 Accounts payable 124,052 44,769 Advances from customers 749,345 155,586 Income tax payable 17,947 17,408 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,561,161 6,655,592 Due to related parties and affiliates 364,705 352,827 Operating lease liabilities 156,769 209,644 Operating lease liabilities – related parties 366,998 243,726 Financing lease liabilities 4,526,480 5,172,943 Derivative liabilities 3,981,377 1,278,926 Current liabilities – discontinued operations 527,104 2,336,861 Total current liabilities 17,876,301 16,778,944

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) Other liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions, noncurrent 27,982 44,962 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 179,778 263,708 Operating lease liabilities, non-current – related parties 293,987 341,549 Financing lease liabilities, non-current 1,311,647 2,256,553 Deferred tax liability 46,386 44,993 Total other liabilities 1,859,780 2,951,765 Total liabilities 19,736,081 19,730,709 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity (redeemable) Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 5,000

and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively),

net of issuance costs of $118,344 820,799 — Stockholders’ equity (deficiency) Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 61,783,794 and

49,780,725 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021,

respectively) 6,178 4,978 Additional paid-in capital 42,430,881 40,755,327 Accumulated deficit (39,738,151) (34,064,921) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (778,437) (838,671) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders’ equity 1,920,471 5,856,713 Non-controlling interests (3,889,787) (3,284,143) Total equity (deficiency) (1,969,316) 2,572,570 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity (deficiency) $ 18,587,564 $ 22,303,279

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 3,543,049 $ 1,638,550 $ 8,249,033 $ 4,175,862 Cost of revenues (2,692,177) (1,793,815) (9,339,832) (3,588,586) Gross profit (loss) 850,872 (155,265) (1,090,799) 587,276 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,764,222) (2,401,250) (10,429,219) (7,110,884) Provision for doutful accounts, net of

recovery 22,330 187,907 (80,410) 106,835 Impairments of long-lived assets and

goodwill (7,982) (41,983) (178,125) (122,206) Total operating expenses (3,749,874) (2,255,326) (10,687,754) (7,126,255) Loss from operations (2,899,002) (2,410,591) (11,778,553) (6,538,979) Other income (expense) Other expense(income), net 170,847 (72,586) 152,893 56,795 Interest expense (16,475) (2,158) (44,123) (37,698) Interest expense on finance leases (97,919) (150,227) (313,766) (587,457) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 3,536,859 (1,030,843) 5,185,309 (1,443,784) Issuance costs for issuing series A

convertible preferred stock (821,892) — (821,892) — Total other income (expense), net 2,771,420 (1,255,814) 4,158,421 (2,012,144) Loss before income taxes (127,582) (3,666,405) (7,620,132) (8,551,123) Income tax expense (4,539) (7,487) (4,550) (14,464) Net loss from continuing operations (132,121) (3,673,892) (7,624,682) (8,565,587) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of

applicable income taxes — (572) — (78,351) Net loss (132,121) (3,674,464) (7,624,682) (8,643,938) Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests from continuing operations 287,580 593,452 1,951,452 1,401,697 Net income (loss) attributable to the

Company’s stockholders $ 155,459 $ (3,081,012) $ (5,673,230) $ (7,242,241) Net loss $ (132,121) $ (3,674,464) $ (7,624,682) $ (8,643,938) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 70,638 (61,953) 48,458 (215,452) Comprehensive loss (61,483) (3,736,417) (7,576,224) (8,859,390)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (303,768) (252,130) (1,984,990) (1,038,954) Total comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to stockholders $ 242,285 $ (3,484,287) $ (5,591,234) $ (7,820,436) Weighted average number of common stock Basic and diluted 59,226,547 43,822,321 55,792,713 36,906,608 Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted Continuing operations $ 0.00 $ (0.07) $ (0.10) $ (0.19) Earnings (loss) per share – Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.00) $ — $ (0.00)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (7,624,682) $ (8,643,938) Net loss from discontinued operations — (78,351) Net loss from continuing operations (7,624,682) (8,565,587) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 849,642 175,884 Stock compensation expense 653,000 445,000 Issuance costs for series A convertible preferred stock 821,892 — Amortization of right-of-use assets 3,347,999 3,119,274 Amortization of intangible assets 104,829 59,209 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery 80,410 (106,835) Impairments of long-lived assets 178,125 122,206 Gain (loss) on disposal of equipment — (420) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (5,185,309) 1,443,784 Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 820,818 227,174 Inventories (126,351) 226,852 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 396,788 137,701 Finance lease receivables 524,831 113,911 Accounts payable 76,877 174,160 Advances from customers 581,180 52,453 Income tax payable — 7,847 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (231,230) 2,223,905 Operating lease liabilities (149,466) (132,885) Operating lease liabilities – related parties (124,143) 68,326 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (5,004,790) (208,041) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (1,454,382) (1,578,633) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (6,459,172) (1,786,674) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,460,067) (199,896) Purchases of intangible assets (76,637) — Cash acquired from XXTX, net of cash paid to XXTX — 7,975 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (3,536,704) (191,921) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (1,398) (2,258) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (3,538,102) (194,179)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in registered direct

offering 5,771,053 — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in an underwritten public

offering — 6,098,297 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised 22,015 496,117 Net proceeds from issuance of series A convertible preferred stock and warrants in a

private placement offering 4,369,937 — Borrowings from a financial institution 693,777 508,275 Loan to related parties (171,738) — Borrowings from related parties and affiliates 15,546 — Repayments to related parties and affiliates — (213,342) Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions (529,226) (354,504) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (1,994,077) (1,771,214) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 8,177,287 4,763,629 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations — (167,315) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 8,177,287 4,596,314 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 173,623 83,332 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,646,364) 2,698,793 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,448,075 844,027 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 2,801,711 3,542,820 Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations — — Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of period $ 2,801,711 $ 3,542,820 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest expense $ 44,123 $ 35,419 Cash paid for income tax $ — $ — Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities $ 196,671 $ 3,145,506 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties $ 180,973 $ — Acquisition of equipment through prepayment and financing lease receivables offset $ — $ 540,968 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock proceeds $ 7,933,434 $ (241,919) Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon

warrants exercised $ 45,674 $ 984,803 Acquisition of XXTX with payables $ — $ 314,290 Acquisition of XXTX’s minority interest with issuance of common stock at fair value $ 1,972,717 $ —

