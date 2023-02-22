Sennheiser and Lumens Unite to Deliver True Meeting EquitySennheiser & Lumens partnership.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 February 2023 – Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier,is pleased to announce its cooperation with Lumens® Digital Optics Inc. for the integration of its TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) microphone with Lumens’ USB PTZ cameras. The combined solution is set to deliver a leap forward in hybrid meetings, with remote delegates and satellite offices benefitting from a greatly enhanced experience.





The explosion in unified communications and video conferencing over the past three years has transformed the way teams connect. However, despite improvements in screen sharing, microphones and video capture technology, virtual guests still often feel disengaged from the physical meeting room.

Now, Lumens’ CamConnect software synchronizes with Sennheiser’s TCC 2’s patented automatic dynamic beamforming technology to enable the in-room PTZ camera to track the position of the live presenter. This means that remote delegates can immediately identify and engage with the speaker, rather than watch a wide-angle view of the entire room.

“We are very pleased that Lumens has added support for our TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone to their innovative CamConnect software,” said Charlie Jones, Global Alliance & Partnership Manager, Business Communication, Sennheiser. “It’s incredibly important for meeting attendees to have the ability to easily follow the conversation they are hearing through our best-in-class ceiling microphones like the TCC 2. When you combine the TCC 2’s dynamic beamforming technology with Lumens USB PTZ cameras you create a premium meeting experience that ensures everyone can be seen and heard.”

“This is an exciting proposition for the market that brings together two leaders in meeting room technology. By adding accurate voice-tracking to our HD and 4K PTZ cameras, we are delivering a new level of meeting experience that we expect to become the new standard in the industry,” commented Steven Liang, Head of Product Development at Lumens Digital Optics Inc.

Organizations that have already invested in Sennheiser’s TCC 2 microphones can now, and for a very low cost, enable automatic voice detection in a wide range of Lumens PTZ cameras. The technology can also be deployed in classrooms and lecture rooms where voice tracked cameras transform a static presentation into a truly televisual experience. The entire process is automated, delivering significant operational costs.

CamConnect software can be downloaded at no cost from the Lumens website. The application runs in a standard Windows environment and supports all Lumens USB PTZ cameras.

