Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 enhances hybrid learning experience at The Education University of Hong Kong 5M5A9763xxxx副本.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 April 2023 – Digital learning activities have always been an integral part of teaching innovations at The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK). With the challenges posed by the pandemic, there has been a pressing need to cater for the huge increase in demand for high quality hybrid learning. EdUHK realised there was a need to equip their classrooms with better audio solutions to enhance the hybrid learning experience and Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) was the answer they were looking for. Installed in EdUHK’s new e-learning Pedagogy Space (ePS), the TCC 2 elevates the quality of teaching and learning experiences for both staff and students.

EdUHK has 2 units of TCC 2 installed in its e-learning Pedagogy Space (ePS)

Located in Tai Po, Hong Kong, EdUHK is the largest tertiary institution for teacher education in Hong Kong. It is renowned for its diverse academic and research programmes that nurture future educators. EdUHK sits atop a 12.5-hectare campus, and caters to over 7,600 students, as well as more than 1,700 staff and faculty members.

The ePS is a new concept introduced by Prof Tsui Kwok-tung, Professor (Practice) of Department of Curriculum and Instruction at EdUHK. Prior to the renovation, the original room was a Learning and Teaching Lab for in-service and pre-service teachers. However, its effectiveness was limited by its audio set-up. With only one microphone available at any one time, people had to raise their voices or pass around the microphone to ask questions or deliver presentations.

The ePS incorporates both face-to-face and online learning in a synchronous class. However, audio delays and technical issues can stifle conversations and cause both online and in-person students to disengage. Prof Tsui felt that it is vital for the ePS to fulfil two requirements: first of all, it should enable teachers to create and maintain dynamic dialogue between in-person and online students; secondly, it should support different classroom settings. Be it a class, lecture, group discussion, or conference, there should be flexibility in the layout without affecting the audio quality. All in all, audio quality is crucial to the success of the ePS.

TCC 2 – a top of mind solution to meet the changing needs



Mr Chow Lap Tak is EdUHK’s Computer Officer at the Office of the Chief Information Officer. He was responsible for the AV systems in the upgrading of the ePS. Sennheiser’s TCC 2 was the first thing that came to his mind when he understood what the ePS needed. He had used TCC 2 before, and knew its powerful versatility.

Sennheiser’s TCC 2 proved to be the perfect audio solution for EdUHK. Its TruVoicelift, increases the speech intelligibility and ensures that students and lecturers can be heard clearly from every corner of the room. TCC 2’s automatic beamforming technology and its 28 inbuilt omnidirectorial microphone capsules can scan the entire room and automatically identify the position of the speaker. With Sennheiser’s TCC 2, users of the ePS can now enjoy clear, flexible, outstanding audio quality.

TCC 2 installed in EdUHK’s ePS. TCC 2 has 28 inbuilt omnidirectorial microphone capsules that can scan the room to identify the position of the speaker, and provide coverage for the entire room.

“TCC 2 delivers excellent audio quality. We are very impressed with its pick-up range, pattern, and response. It is also simple to use and does not require manual configuration each time. Paired with Sennheiser’s Control Cockpit software, we can now monitor and manage the microphones that are within the network,” added Mr Chow.

The Education University of Hong Kong: Taking hybrid learning experiences to the next level with Sennheiser



Another great advantage of TCC 2 is its compatibility with Zoom and other conferencing platforms. This greatly simplifies the process of setting up such apps. Teachers and students can now focus on their main goals – teaching and learning in a well-equipped environment.

“TCC 2 has made hybrid teaching and learning possible. It used to be a challenge to take care of both the needs of students in the ePS and those participating virtually. Previously, when the lecturer walked around the room, the students participating online were not be able to hear him clearly. However, if the lecturer focused too much on online students, the engagement level in the room suffered. With TCC 2, this is no longer an issue,” said Prof Tsui.

Mr Chow believes that lecturers and students are happy with the installation of TCC 2. “It has truly improved the learning and teaching experiences in the classroom.”

