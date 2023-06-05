SENNHEISER TO SHOWCASE LATEST SOLUTIONS AT BROADCASTASIA 2023

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sennheiser and Neumann will showcase its newest range of audio solutions for broadcast, filmmaking, studio recording and content creation at the upcoming BroadcastAsia 2023. The event which is taking place in Singapore from 7 – 9 June 2023, is Asia’s largest meeting place for broadcasters, media, and entertainment professionals and is part of the larger Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event. The Sennheiser booth (6D1-04) is located at hall 6 of Singapore EXPO.

Sennheiser – Evolution Wireless Digital Family

Sennheiser will showcase its latest wireless solutions from its popular Evolution Wireless Digital family, the EW-DP, EW-DX and EW-D. Built with audio professionals, filmmakers and musicians in mind, the family of products promise to simplify the setup process while delivering the most reliable UHF connection as well as superior sound quality with its 24-bit digital audio.



The EW-DP is a fully digital UHF wireless microphone system with portable design and unmatched audio quality

All three microphone systems share the same Evolution Wireless Digital family features such as the exceptionally low latency of 1.9 ms and the highest dynamic range of any wireless system currently on the market. They can also be managed and controlled via the Smart Asisst App.

Neumann

At BroadcastAsia, Neumann will be presenting studio microphones and monitors that are popular with broadcasters and studios around the world. Visitors will get to experience the newly launched KH 120 II as well as the KH 150 monitor speakers. The KH 120 II builds upon the success of its predecessor and takes it up a notch with the highest linearity, lowest distortion, no colouration, and perfect adaptability to any acoustic environment. Neumann will also be highlighting its first audio interface, the MT 48, which completes the ideal signal chain with Neumann quality audio from input to output.



The newly launched KH 120 II builds upon the success of its predecessor and offers improvements in all acoustic parameters.

Sennheiser and Neumann will also present other industry-leading solutions at its booth, such as the Sennheiser Evolution Wireless G4 series, Neumann Miniature Clip Mic System, U67 Studio Microphone, KU 100 dummy head binaural stereo microphone as well as monitoring headphones.

On 7 June 2023, Kenan Phang, Manager of Technical Application Engineering will participate in a panel discussion on Problems, Opportunities and Evolution of the Asia Broadcast Industry at the BroadcastAsia Stage in Hall 6 from 11:00AM – 11.30AM, where he will join other industry experts to discuss about topics such as the role of digital in shaping the industry.

Visit the Sennheiser booth at BroadcastAsia, Hall 6, booth 6D1-04

